‘It brought back memories’: Akshay on shooting for ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in Delhi

Akshay Kumar announced on Monday that shooting for his upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in his birthplace, Chandni Chowk, and it brought back ‘many memories’.

On Sunday, Kumar started shooting in Delhi for the Aanand L Rai film, two months after the team finished shooting in Mumbai. The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a video of his ‘morning run’ in Chandni Chowk. ‘Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old,’ Kumar wrote.

Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old ?? pic.twitter.com/osK9j1iUIQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 4, 2021

In August, the actor visited Delhi to launch the trailer for his feature film ‘BellBottom’.

The film ‘Raksha Bandhan’, starring Bhumi Pednekar, is billed as a story of love and friendship. The film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar’s sisters. ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. It will be released in theaters on August 11, 2022.