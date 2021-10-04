US scientists David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian win Nobel Prize in medicine 2021

Nobel Prize has been awarded in the field of physiology or medicine for U.S. Scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian. These scientists discovered receptors for temperature and touch. Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee, announced the winners on Monday.

The Nobel Committee’s Patrik Ernfors said Julius used capsaicin, the ingredient in chili peppers, to identify the nerve sensor that allows the skin to respond to heat. According to Patapoutian, cells that respond to mechanical stimulation have separate pressure-sensitive sensors.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.” pic.twitter.com/gB2eL37IV7 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021

‘This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,’ said Perlmann. ‘It’s actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it’s a very important and profound discovery.’

Read also: Samantha’s first post after separation from Naga Chaithanya talks about ‘change’

Last year’s prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to prevent the disease from spreading through blood banks.

The gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.14 million) come with the prestigious award. Alfred Nobel, the prize’s creator, died in 1895, and left the prize money as his bequest. This is the first award of the year. The other awards are for outstanding work in physics, chemistry, literature, economics, and peace.