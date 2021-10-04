Samantha’s first post after separation from Naga Chaithanya talks about ‘change’

New Delhi: Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband Naga Chaitanya jointly announced their separation on their respective social media accounts. After she separated from her husband she changed her social media name from ‘S’ to Samantha.

Sam recently published an Instagram story featuring a popular song by Dream & Alec Benjamin. Lyrics from the song appeared in the Instagram story, read, ‘If I wanna change the world, I should change myself. I should make my bed. I should dust the shelf, shouldn’t lie in the bed ’til the afternoon, dreamin’ ’bout the things that I wanna do, mmm, mmm.’

She added a night view of the city while flying in an airplane as the backdrop. In the background of the video there were many city lights, showing that she is slowly moving forward.

For the unversed, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on Saturday (October 2). Taking to social media, the couple announced their split in a joint statement.

They met on the set of Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. They were married in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by the Christian ceremony on October 7, 2017.