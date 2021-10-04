Karnataka HC tells Netflix to block an episode of ‘Crime Stories: India Detective’

The Karnataka High Court has ordered Netflix to remove the first episode of Series 1 of the documentary ‘Crime Stories: India Detective,’ titled ‘A Murdered Mother,’ from its streaming service.

After hearing a plea filed by S Sridhar Rao, a resident of Subbannapalya, Justice BM Shyam Prasad issued notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India and Minnow Films Ltd. According to the petitioner’s lawyer, Sridhar Rao is facing charges under Sections 302 and 307, 212, and 201 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The episode ‘A Murdered Mother’ shows the petitioner and another person being interrogated.

He claimed that the content is prejudicial to the petitioner’s defence since it includes an interview taped during the investigation and a video of a putative confession. He contended that, in addition to invading his privacy, the content exposes him to public mockery and abuse for no reason.

The petitioner claimed that he filed the suit against the respondents in the Civil Court, along with an application for a temporary injunction, but the court only issued summons and emergent notices, ignoring the fact that delaying the issuance of an interim order would defeat the purpose of the application and prejudice the petitioner’s interests. The episode is on an OTT site and is accessible to all registered users, putting the petitioner at the risk of abuse, he said.