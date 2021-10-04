Lakhimpur Kheri:  UP Govt announces 45 lakh ex-gratia, Govt job for kin of dead farmers, Ex HC judge to head the probe

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will give a compensation of 45-lakh to the families of four farmers who were killed after being hit by SUVs – one allegedly belonging to the Union Minister Ajay Mishra. The state government has also announced that a retired High Court judge would conduct investigation on the issue. Injured people will be given 10 lakhs as compensation.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar informed that FIR will be registered based on farmers’ complaints. He also added that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC, imposed in the area. Members of farmer unions are allowed to visit the district.

Exluding farmers, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s driver, two BJP workers and a local journalist were also killed in the incident. Two SUVs were set to fire by the agitating farmers. The police registered a case of murder and rioting against minister Teni’s son Ashish Mishra and 13 others, on Sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting) over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Farmers have alleged that Teni’s son Ashish Mishra was driving the vehicle which ran over the farmers. However Teni has rejected the allegations, saying that his son was not even present at the spot when the incident took place, and slammed the entire incident calling that a ‘conspiracy’. He added that his own vehicle, which was being driven by his driver, was attacked with stones due to which it overturned and two farmers came underneath.

Also read: Anti-RSS remarks: FIR registered against lyricist Javed Akhtar