Narendra Modi congratulates Japan’s newly elected PM Fumio Kishida

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Fumio Kishida, the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan, on Monday. PM Modi expressed hope that he looks forward to working with the new head, to strengthen the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.

‘Congratulations and best wishes to the new Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Kishida Fumio. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and advance peace and prosperity in our region and beyond,’ Modi tweeted.

'Congratulations and best wishes to the new Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Kishida Fumio. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and advance peace and prosperity in our region and beyond,' Modi tweeted.

Japanese parliament elected Kishida as Prime Minister on Monday, bagging a comfortable margin against Yukio Edano, head of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. Fumio, a 64-year-old former foreign minister, with his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, have taken charge of office, and is reportedly ready to call for elections on October 31, and dissolve the existing body.

