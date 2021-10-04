PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Uttarakhand a good sign: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state a positive sign and said that he had been looking forward to it.

Addressing the media, Dhami stated that the Prime Minister has a unique connection to the state, which has witnessed exceptional growth under the current administration. ‘Prime Minister Modi is the world’s tallest leader today. His coming to the ‘land of gods’ (devbhoomi) is a good sign. We had been waiting for this very moment,’ Dhami added.

On October 7, Modi will visit the state and inaugurate an oxygen plant at the AIIMS in Rishikesh. When asked how he feels about being commended by Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Dhami replied it inspires him and motivates him to take on additional responsibilities.

Dhami was dubbed ‘hard working’ by Modi on Saturday during an engagement with water committee members from a hamlet near Mussoorie, while Singh compared him to a T-20 pinch hitter deployed in the death overs on Friday. The people of Uttarakhand, according to Dhami, are ‘nationalists’ who are conscious of the country’s global status under Modi’s leadership.

He stated that throughout his three-month term, he has worked hard to provide something to those living in rural regions of the state and he will continue to do so.