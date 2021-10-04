T1 of Mumbai International Airport to resume operations from Oct 20

Mumbai: With the increase in vaccinations nationwide and an increase in passengers’ confidence with flights, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is reopening Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations on October 20. Approximately 156 flights per day will depart from Terminal 1, while approximately 396 flights will depart from Terminal 2.

Following a brief resumption of operations in March 2021, T1 operations were temporarily suspended and consolidated into Terminal 2. By resuming T1 services, the airport will maintain its social distancing measures and ensure seamless transit.

On October 20, GoFirst, Star Air, Air Asia, and TruJet will resume all domestic flights from Terminal 1. While IndiGo’s select flights will resume from October 31st, most of its flights will operate from Terminal 2 and base flights will operate from Terminal 1.

The CSMIA’s Terminal 1 will house 12 registration desks and 12 testing booths that will allow passengers to take the RT-PCR test.