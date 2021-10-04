Try these tips for resetting your body after a vacation

People have begun to travel as lockdown restrictions ease and normalcy returns. Although holidays are necessary to rest your mind and body, they also disrupt your regular healthy schedule, since one tends to gorge on unhealthy food and compromise on healthy lifestyle during vacations.

As a result, it becomes difficult to return to the regular schedule afterward. ‘Holidays can be really hard on our healthy schedule. We end up complaining that travelling has disrupted our life and made us lazy. On top of it, it takes days to adapt to a healthy routine that was previously followed,’ Ayurvedic doctor, Dr. Nitika Kohli said.

Further, she provided easy-to-follow steps that would help you ‘reset your body’s healthy schedule after vacation’. Take a look.

Here are basic tips to help your body recover after a vacation, shared by a physician:

– Instead of reaching for your phone as soon as you wake up, detoxify yourself first.

– After a vacation, meditate for at least 30 minutes in the morning. Morning meditation allows your mind to rest and to be ready for the following days.

– Make a new timetable and gradually assign more work to yourself. Instead of diving into pending work, plan out how to complete all the tasks on a priority basis.

– Include a warm lemon water drink in your morning ritual. Wake up with determination and break the long sleep pattern in the morning.

– Eat healthy and light food. Eat foods that have a low-fat content and are easy to digest.