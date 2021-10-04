This is not ‘Ram Raj’, this is ‘Killing Raj’: Mamata Banerjee slams UP Govt over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed at the BJP Government in Uttar Pradesh over violent clashes in Lakhimpur Kheri, accusing that instead of the promised ‘Ram Raj’, there is ‘Killing Raj’ in the state.

‘This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. I have no words to condemn this incident. BJP government does not believe in democracy. They only want autocracy. Is this ‘Ram Raj? No, this is ‘Killing Raj,’ Banerjee told the media persons at Kolkota.

Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, following violence that broke out after a car ran over protesting farmers. This includes four farmers, two BJP workers and a local journalist. Two SUVs were set on fire by the agitating farmers. The police registered a case of murder and rioting against minister Teni’s son Ashish Mishra and 13 others, on Sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting) over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement claiming that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his acquaintances. Farmers have also alleged that Teni’s son Ashish Mishra was driving the vehicle which ran over the farmers. However Teni and son have rejected the allegations, saying that he was not even present at the spot when the incident took place, and slammed the entire incident calling it a ‘conspiracy’.

