Union Minister’s son, others booked for murder after 8 killed in UP

Lucknow: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son has been charged with murder for allegedly driving a vehicle over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Several other individuals have also been named in the FIR. The incident claimed the lives of eight persons, including four farmers.

Farmers had gathered to prevent the two ministers Ajay Kumar Mishra and Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting due to Mishra’s recent remarks. Darshan Pal, a farmer’s union head, said the minister’s son was in the vehicle, which mowed down the farmers and kill one farmer on the spot and another in hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ajay Mishra has denied his son, Ashish Mishra’s involvement in the matter. ‘My son wasn’t present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. Had my son been there, he wouldn’t have come out alive,’ Mishra said.

According to officials, mobile internet connections have been blocked in sections of the violence-plagued region, while restrictions under CrPC section 144, which forbids gatherings of four or more persons, have also been enforced. The UP Police Department took to Twitter early Monday to describe the event as unfortunate, adding that the district administration has recorded eight casualties so far.

Rakesh Tikait, the head of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), and many followers arrived in the violence-plagued UP region early this morning. Tikait stated that the future line of action will be determined after consultation with locals and farmers.