Bail denied for Aryan Khan: Will remain in NCB custody until October 7

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, did not receive any relief in the drugs seizure case on Monday. The Narcotics Control Bureau will keep Aryan in custody until October 7 after his expected bail hearing on Monday. Several people were detained in the drugs seizure case by Mumbai’s Esplanade court, including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

On Saturday, the NCB arrested Aryan for possession of drugs off Mumbai’s coast at a rave party. The accused were brought to a city court on Monday morning. Reports state that the WhatsApp chats of those accused have been retrieved, and further investigation will take place.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer for Aryan Khan, stated that he would remain in custody for three days in order to allow the investigation to proceed. Five more people have been arrested in relation to the case, and they will be brought to justice. It was determined that no drugs had been found in the possession of the suspects.

Apparently, the NCB stopped him and his friends before they reached the cruise ship. He was not found in possession of drugs, according to his lawyer. The legal team also argued that the retrieved Whatsapp chats from Aryan’s phone did not indicate his involvement in the case, citing some chats dating back as far as three years ago when Aryan did not live in India but studied abroad.