Case against 36 teachers in Assam who got jobs with fake certificates

Guwahati: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has registered a case against 36 teachers who are alleged to have obtained government jobs with fake and forged credentials, officials said on Monday.

A case was registered with the police under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating against the teachers who were appointed in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area of the state.

According to a press release, the accused generated forged teacher eligibility test (TET) certificates and handed them over to the director of education in Kokrajhar to be appointed to BTR schools. After an initial investigation, it was revealed that the allegations against the teachers were genuine and the police acting on the orders of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, registered the case. Authorities conducted multiple raids on Sunday to locate the accused, the release said. ‘Several accused have been brought to the CID headquarters in Guwahati from various districts of Assam for interrogation and verification of documents,’ the release said.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that forged TET certificates were submitted by the accused in order to claim that they had passed when in fact they had failed. It has been reported that fake roll numbers have been used, and that roll numbers of successful candidates have been misused by unsuccessful candidates to create forged certificates. ‘The candidates have dishonestly and fraudulently obtained appointment letters thereby causing long term impact on the state’s education system which will adversely impact the careers of several innocent students,’ the release said.

TET qualification is the minimum requirement for an appointment as a teacher for classes 1 to 8 in India. This qualification is required to work in government schools. Both the centre and the states conduct TET examinations.