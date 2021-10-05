Four suspected IS-linked gunmen killed in clashes in Sudan

A member of the Sudanese security forces and four suspected Islamic State-linked gunmen were killed in clashes in the capital city of Khartoum, Sudan. The state news agency SUNA reported on Monday that the suspected militants clashed with the Sudanese security forces during a raid in Khartoum.

The state TV and witnesses reported that there was a raid on what officials said was an Islamic State-linked cell in southern Khartoum a few days before the security forces clashed with the militants in the same area.

The raid was conducted in two sites and four other suspected Islamic State-linked militants were arrested by the Sudanese security forces. In a raid in Omdurman, the security forces captured eight ‘foreign elements’ on Sunday.

The General Intelligence Service said in a statement that three security force members were injured in the raid on Monday. Witnesses saw the security forces exchanging gunfire with a group of militants inside a residential building in the Jabra neighbourhood. The group of militants were described as s terrorist cell by the state media.

The head of the ruling council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, visited the sites where the clashes occurred. Another 11 Islamic State-linked suspects with different nationalities were arrested on Tuesday in a raid, the General Intelligence Services reported. Five members of the Services were killed during the raid. These incidents are relatively rare in Sudan, even though the country has been a breeding ground for militant groups.