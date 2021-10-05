If Iran diplomacy fails, US will pursue ‘other avenues’: US officials say.

On Tuesday, top US officials will inform their Israeli counterparts that the Biden administration would be prepared to pursue “other avenues” to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, if the Iran diplomacy fails. Currently, President Biden’s administration is committed to diplomacy with Iran, a senior US official stated.

Eyal Hulata, the National Security Adviser of Israel will visit United States which will allow both the allies to develop a ‘baseline assessment’ and to share intelligence about how far Iran’s nuclear program has advanced, the senior official stated.

Iran had curbed its uranium enrichment program which was a possible pathway for nuclear arms, in 2015, under a deal with United States. US had agreed to lift their economic sanctions in return, according to the 2015 deal.

During his administration, the former US President Donald Trump had quit the deal in 2018. The Israeli government opposes the efforts made by Biden administration to revive the 2015 deal.

U.S. experts informed that the time it would take Tehran to produce enough enriched uranium to build a nuclear bomb had gone from about 12 months to a period of about only a few months since the deal was revoked by Trump’s administration. That is obviously quite alarming, US officials commended.