IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next two days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) updated that conditions remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours.

As per the agency, the southern states of the country are expected to receive heavy rainfall in this coming week as even the northeast monsoon is yet to arrive. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala may receive heavy rainfall on October 6th and 7th. The agency also predicted thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in Bihar, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 7th.

The weather agency has predicted light to moderate rain in Pune till October 7th. The weather department said that a low-pressure area covering southeast Bihar would bring rainfall to the state in the next few days, delaying the exit of the monsoon in Maharashtra.