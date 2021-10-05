Mumbai drugs raid: NCB arrests 2 more persons in connection with the case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested two more persons, who are allegedly involved in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs from a raid at a rave party, on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from the cruise ship.

More evidences were collected while questioning the apprehended, when the role of two more persons came to light. Following this, the accused where arrested, but their identity has not yet been revealed. The Mumbai Zonal unit of NCB had started a crackdown on drug peddlers connected with the arrested persons. The officials had also brought some suspects, including the ones from the cruise ship, to the NCB’s office, for enquiry.

Also read: Mumbai drugs raid: Aryan Khan and 7 others sent to NCB custody till October 7

The 23-year-old son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others were arrested by the NCB after busting a drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. Mumbai Esplanade court on Monday denied the petition of the apprehended that opposed the extension of NCB custody, and sent them in remand till October 7.

The court had accepted the plea by NCB that Khan and his friend’s further custody is needed for collecting more evidences, after the seizure of drugs from the rave party. The NCB had presented WhatsApp chats, where discussions were held about cash transactions involving drugs, and stated that ‘shocking and incriminating’ evidences on international drug trafficking, were retrieved from the cell phones of the accused.