Newborn baby abandoned on temple stairs in Himachal Pradesh

Solan: In Himachal Pradesh, a newborn baby was abandoned on temple stairways in the Solan district. On Monday, morning walkers spotted the baby at Shiv Mandir in Kotla Nala area. The local residents later informed the police that the baby was in their custody. An investigation is underway.

When the eyewitness was on a morning walk, he heard the child crying and spotted the baby. When he approached the temple, he discovered the baby wrapped in a towel. The baby is suspected to have been born prematurely, according to a report.

The police are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the persons who abandoned the child.

Brahmanand, the temple priest, also reached the spot. As he reached the temple at 6 am, he found a large crowd gathered there. ‘A baby was found abandoned at the temple stairs. The baby was shivering in cold,’ Brahmanand added. He told people that he wanted to adopt the baby.