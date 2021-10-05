State govt to provide free medical, engineering coaching to SC, ST students

The Odisha government has announced plans to provide free medical and engineering entrance examination coaching to SC, ST students in the state. Coaching will be provided under the Chatra Protshahan Scheme.

On the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of the Chatra Protshahan Scheme, MP Amar Patnaik distributed 200 tablets to meritorious SC and ST students who will be eligible for coaching for engineering and medical entrance exams. ‘I am happy to provide 200 tabs from MPLAD for meritorious SC & ST students of our state who would be given specialised coaching for engineering & medical examinations under Chatra Protshahan Scheme of GoO,’ Amar Patnaik said.

News agency ANI reports that the ST and SC Development Department of the state government will open seven Centres of Excellence in SC and ST schools in the state, providing free education to 320 such students every year.

The centers will encourage students of higher secondary schools to pursue higher education. This program is aimed at identifying and nurturing ST/SC students at a young age in order to prepare them for higher education in Medical and Engineering, according to the government.

Read also: ‘My mind has gone blank’: Samantha’s father on her divorce

The students will be chosen based on their Class 10 grades and a selection test among the students graduating from SSD High Schools. More than 30,000 ST and SC students take the Annual of Higher Secondary School Examination each year.