‘My mind has gone blank’: Samantha’s father on her divorce

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s separation is the biggest and most shocking news. Samantha Prabhu’s father Joseph Prabhu has also reacted to her divorce. Since he learned about the separation of his daughter Samantha and son-in-law Naga Chaitanya, he said his mind was blank.

Prabhu went on to say that he hoped things would soon improve but they didn’t. The separation decision shocked Prabhu, but he was convinced that his daughter had carefully considered it. There had been rumours about Sam and Chay’s separation floating around for a month in Tinseltown, but fans and well-wishers both hoped they weren’t true because they were one of the most loved couples. Sam and Chay have been married for nearly four years, and now their story is coming to an end.

Naga Chaitanya’s father, Akkineni Nagarjuna, reacted to Samantha’s separation by saying, ‘With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength.’

After a few days of the ‘Love Story’ movie release and waiting for it to run successfully, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation on their social media handles. It was mutually agreed that the two should part ways but remain friends since they have known each other for a decade.