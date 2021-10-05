Post-poll violence: CBI arrests TMC leader in BJP worker murder case

Kolkata: CBI has arrested Ravi Baske, a local leader of ruling Trinamool Congress. The central agency investigating post-poll violence cases has arrested him in relation with the murder of BJP worker Gaurav Sarkar. He was sent to CBI custody for three days by a local court. Earlier, in September, another TMC leader, Dilip Mirdha, was arrested from Hooghly for his alleged involvement in the case. Sarkar was killed on May 2, following the declaration of assembly poll results.

CBI is investigating all the post-poll violence cases and until now it has registered 37cases and investigation is continuing in these cases. Earlier, CBI had moved its four special units from Kolkata to crime scenes across the state.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into post poll violence in West Bengal. A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and comprising Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar had also ordered the state government to hand over all cases to CBI.