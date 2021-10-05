Seven more deaths in Oman due to tropical storm Shaheen.

As heavy winds and rain swept through the country in the past days after tropical storm Shaheen reached Oman, seven more people were killed on Monday, the National Emergency Committee reported on its official Twitter account.

On Sunday, the storm had caused four fatalities which included a child. The civil aviation authority stated that the latest data indicated that the storm had subsided. But scattered rainfall was still expected, authorities warned, on Monday.

The civil aviation authority has instructed the people to be careful and to take precaution while crossing valleys. It also warned people to avoid the low-lying areas.

The authorities in Oman reported that Shaheen carried winds of between 120 and 150 km per hour, while the eye of the storm was crossing the land. The waves were being thrown up to 10 meters in height by the storm, they added. The risk of flash floods has been raised by the storm.

Video footages from broadcasters in Oman showed vehicles submerged in muddy brown floodwater as people tried to make their way through it. People in flooded areas were rescued by helicopter, the state TV reported. Videos from different sources showed people walking along the streets that are flooded while a tractor ploughed through the muddy waters.