Union Education Minister virtually meets Australian Counterpart; agrees to strengthen the span of higher education

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a virtual meeting with Alan Tudge, Minister for Education and Youth, Australia. Both the nations have agreed to strengthen the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education, and to strengthen the span of higher education with an emphasis on two-way student mobility, applied research, teacher exchanges, and other areas of mutual priority.

Union Minister also raised the issue of the return of Indian students studying in Australia, where Mr Tudge briefed Mr Pradhan on the steps being taken by the Australian government, to ease the return of Indian students to Australia. Representatives laid emphasis on both countries commitment in supporting Australia-bound students, at every stage of their education.

Pradhan reassured the Australian Minister, that the National Education Policy 2020 will be instrumental in realizing the aspirations and future needs of the youths in India and in making India a global knowledge hub. He further added that the education and skills spectrum has a significant potential for further co-operation between India and Australia.

