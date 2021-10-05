Woman and daughter-in-law murdered in front of kid by relative, valuables stolen

Churu: A 50-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were allegedly murdered by their relative during theft in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Monday night. Raheesa (50), wife of Budhe Khan, and her daughter-in-law Yasmin (25) was murdered by Were murdered by Shah Rukh Khan while preventing a theft attempt by the latter, who also happened to be a kin of the deceased. The heinous crime was committed in front of Yasmin’s elder daughter, aged nine years.

The accused, Shahrukh Khan, barged into the house of Budhe Khan, who works as a labourer in Qatar, with the motive of theft but his wife, Raheesa woke up and caught him stealing valuables from their cupboard. He attacked Raheesa with a knife, and hearing her scream, Yasmin woke up and the accused hit her too. Police officials revealed that both of them died on the spot.

Neighbours rushed to their house, hearing loud screams, but the accused had escaped by then. Other two children of Yasmin were sleeping while the incident happened. Police nabbed the accused from a village near Churu border on Tuesday.

