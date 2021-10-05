Yami Gautam reveals she suffers from an incurable skin condition, shares unedited pics

Yami Gautam took to Instagram to share unedited pictures of herself showing off all her flaws after being the poster girl for perfect, glowing skin. Yami’s post, where she talked about letting go of her insecurities and embracing her skin condition Keratosis-Pilaris, struck a chord with netizens.

Keratosis Pilaris is a kind of skin condition that leaves the skin patchy, dotted with small bumps and sometimes dry. Although it is harmless, it can’t be completely cured. It can be controlled, however, with regular and generous application of moisturisers and creams.

Yami shared five photos from various photoshoots in which her face could be clearly seen to not have been airbrushed. ‘ recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be,’ she wrote in the caption.

‘I’ve dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful,’ she added.

The netizens praised her courage and showered her with love for her unfiltered post. The last time Yami Gautam was seen in media was in ‘Bhoot Police’ with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others.