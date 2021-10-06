Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices decline

Mumbai: The price of precious metals declined in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures is priced at Rs 46,602 per 10 grams, down by 0.35%. September silver futures were trading lower by 0.33% at Rs 60,782 a kilogram. Yesterday gold settled at Rs 46,757 per 10 gram and silver at Rs 60,986 per kilo.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold is trading at Rs 34,880 per 8 grams, down by Rs 120. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4360, lower by Rs 15.

In the international market, spot gold is priced at US dollar 1751.90 per ounce. The US gold futures fell by 0.1% to US dollar 1,758.40 per ounce. Among the other precious metals, silver slipped by 0.06% to US dollar 25.2 per ounce. and platinum rose 0.05% to US dollar 1078.0 per ounce.