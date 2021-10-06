‘Dangal’ actress shares first pic two years after quitting Bollywood

Mumbai: After quitting acting in 2019, Zaira Wasim shared her first picture on social media. She had said that acting interfered with her religion. On Instagram, the former actress posted a photo of herself on a bridge. In the picture, her face isn’t visible because her back is facing the camera.

Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fan pages to remove her photos from social media. On October 5, she posted a photo of herself soaking up the sun. She wrote on Instagram, ‘The warm October sun (sic).’

Zaira Wasim announced on Facebook in June 2019 that she had quit her acting because of religious reasons. While she may have fit in perfectly, she realized that she didn’t belong here. ‘Five years ago, I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that’s never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand,’ Wasim wrote in the lengthy post.

The Kashmiri-born actress made her Bollywood debut at the start of 2016 with the film ‘Dangal’ starring Aamir Khan. In that film, she portrayed young Babita Phogat, a wrestler. She received praise from film critics and audiences alike for playing the young wrestler. She appeared in Aamir Khan’s home production Secret Superstar in 2017. The last film in which Zaira appeared was ‘The Sky is Pink’, starring Priyanka Chopra. In Shonali Bose’s film, she played the lead role of Aisha Chaudhary.