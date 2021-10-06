Planning law to use sound of Indian musical instruments for horns: Gadkari

New Delhi: Nitin Gadkari, the Union Transport Minister, said that he plans on introducing a law that would dictate that the horns of vehicles would be replaced by the sounds of Indian musical instruments.

Nitin Gadkari announced on Monday that he was considering replacing the sirens of ambulances and police vehicles with a more pleasant tune played over All India Radio. ‘Now I want to put an end to these sirens as well. Now I am studying the sirens (used by) ambulances and police,’ Gadkari told the PTI. ‘An artist composed a tune of Akashwani (All Indian Radio) and it was played early in the morning. I am thinking of using that tune for ambulances so that people feel pleasant. It is so irritating, especially after ministers pass by, the sirens are used at full volume. This also harms the ears,’ he added.

Nitin Gadkari said that the sounds of flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ, harmonium, etc can all be used as horns.

According to Nitin Gadkari, five lakh accidents occur in India every year, in which 1.5 lakh people lose their lives and lakhs are injured. ‘We lose 3 percent of our GDP due to accidents,’ he said.

There has been a decrease in these numbers, according to the minister. The number of accidents on the Mumbai-Pune highway has dropped by half. Accidents and deaths in Tamil Nadu have decreased by 50 percent.