Disney India announces release dates of upcoming films

Following multiple delays amid the pandemic as theaters remained closed, things are finally opening up and India will see the release of some of Hollywood’s biggest films. Upon returning to normalcy, movie buffs can now enjoy their favorite films in theatres, and the festive releases will kick off next month as Marvel releases Eternals on November 5, 2021.

The last half of 2021 and 2022 will bring major releases, such as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, and ‘West Side Story’, from Marvel, Disney, and 20th Century studios. Fans should mark their calendars for these films. In addition, animated features such as ‘Encanto’ and Ron’s ‘Gone Wrong’ will soon be released in theaters.

The release dates for several Hollywood blockbusters have been confirmed, and we should set reminds for our favourite celebrities and characters to return soon.

Here is the release date calendar for upcoming Hollywood movies:

The Last Duel – October 22, 2021

Ron’s Gone Wrong – October 29, 2021

Eternals – November 5, 2021

Encanto – November 26, 2021

West Side Story – December 10, 2021

The King’s Man – December 24, 2021

Death on the Nile – February 11, 2022

Turning Red – March 11, 2022

Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness – March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022

Lightyear – June 17, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022

Blade – October 7, 2022

The Marvels – November 11, 2022

AVATAR – December 16, 2022