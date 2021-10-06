Hundreds of Afghans flock to the passport office in Kabul.

After Taliban officials announced that they will start issuing passports to its citizens again on Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered in front of the passport office in the capital city of Kabul. The passport services were suspended since the Taliban took over the country.

Many of the Afghan citizens who were desperate to leave the country, were stranded in Afghanistan. People flocked to the passport office which was re-opened to issue the documents for passports, following the announcement made by Taliban the previous day. Taliban security officers beat back some of the crowd to maintain order.

Mahir Rasooli, an applicant told the media that he went to the passport office to apply for passport, but he was unable to enter the office because of the crowd. He also added that the system was not working. There were no officials to answer their questions, he said. Taliban officials who run the passport office did not respond to any requests for comments on the incident.

The country has been struggling from poverty and hunger which are worsening every day amidst the pandemic, since the Islamist movement took over the country.

The United Nations said that half a million people have been displaced in the past few months. It also added that the number would grow if the health care services, education system and economy of the country broke down.