Indian Army destroys unexploded mortar shell

Srinagar: The Indian Army destroyed an unexploded mortar shell recovered from Balakote area in the Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The bomb disposal team of the Indian Army carried out the mission. The security forces had launched an investigation and search operation in the area.
Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Union Territory. A Kashmiri Pandit businessman named Makhan Lal Bindroo, street vendor and a taxi driver was killed in Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army today destroyed an unexploded mortar shell which was found in Balakote area of Poonch district.
“The operation was undertaken swiftly by the bomb disposal team, ensuring no loss of life & property or any collateral damage," said an official pic.twitter.com/wK4RtXwPp5
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021
