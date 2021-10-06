‘Lost 2 talented actors’: PM on death of Ghanshyam Nayak, Arvind Trivedi

New Delhi: PM Modi condoled the deaths of actors Ghanashyam Nayak and Arvind Trivedi on Wednesday. Nayak was best known for his role as Nattu Kaka in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, whereas Trivedi was known for his portrayal of Ravan in the popular 80s TV series ‘Ramayan’.

The PM tweeted, ‘In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble’. ‘We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti,’ Modi added.

After a long battle with cancer, Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on Sunday. He was the director of more than 100 Gujarati and Hindi films. In addition, he starred in more than 350 television shows. In addition to ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, he appeared in ‘Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’.

Arvind Trivedi died on Tuesday at the age of 82 after a successful career in Gujarati and Hindi cinema. He suffered from age related illness and succumbed to a heart failure.