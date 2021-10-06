South Korea rolls out vaccination programs for pregnant women to reach 80% immunisation.

South Korea will begin to provide Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women from this week onwards in an effort to accelerate its inoculation drive to reach the goal of 80 percent immunisation of all adults by the end of October.

Health authorities say that pregnant women are the key to the inoculation campaign, as they are vulnerable to greater risk of serious illnesses and death if infected by COVID-19 virus. Authorities conducted news conferences and distributed public notices in order to drum up participation in the inoculation drive.

Pregnant women will be eligible to sign up for vaccine shots, starting on Friday. The vaccination drive will begin on October 18th. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) approved vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to be used in the inoculation campaign.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, the director of Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said in a briefing on Monday that, the vaccines were safe for pregnant women which could meaningfully reduce the risks of contracting COVID-19 and becoming critically weak from the infection for them.

South Korea had reported about 731 cases where pregnant women were infected with Covid-19 and 2 percent of the total cases developed serious sickness following the infection. The rate of critically ill pregnant women were more than six times greater than that of the women aged between 20 and 45, according to KDCA.