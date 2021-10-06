State government launches ‘anti-dust campaign’

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to launch a ‘anti-dust campaign’ from October 7. The decision was taken in a joint meeting with Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Engineers and Green Marshals on Wednesday. The ‘anti-dust campaign’ will end on October 29.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai has launched the ‘Advanced Green War Room’ and ‘Green Delhi App’ app. Delhi resident scan send their complaints about problems pertaining to 10 kinds of pollution throughout the winter season through this apps.

The minister also said that 31 teams which includes 17 DPCC and 14 of Green Marshal will go to the ground from Thursday and will monitor the areas with mobile vans. They will give notice if found any irregularity. And if is not corrected or an explanation is not given in two days than a fine will be imposed as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines of 2016.