State govt to operate 4,000 special buses during festive season

Hyderabad: In both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dussehra is celebrated with prayers, joy and colourful festivities, the streets in the state were devoid of colour and good cheer last year. However, the government has relaxed the lockdown limitations as Covid cases show a clear decline all over the state. In this context, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced the operation of over 4,045 special buses, which could alleviate people’s worries about travelling to home towns.

TSRTC officials said that 3,085 buses will commute to various parts of Telangana, while the remaining 950 buses are to operate in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. ‘We have increased the number of special buses when compared to last year as several people will be looking forward to travel to their native places for the festival season and lockdown curbs are also relaxed,’ TSRTC officials told Telangana Today.

TSRTC will run these special buses from main bus stands in Hyderabad — JBS, MGBS, BHEL, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Miyapur Cross Road, KPHB Colony, Ameerpet, Telephone Bhavan, Dilsukhgarh, ECIL Cross Road, LB Nagar Cross Road, and Aranghar Cross Road.

Special buses will operate between October 8 and 15. In addition, ticket prices will be raised by 1.5%. The Jubilee Bus Station offers buses to Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad. Uppal Cross Road offers buses to Warangal, Parakala, Mahabubabad, Bhubaneswar, and Yadagiri Gutta. The buses for Nalgonda, Kodada, and Suryapet will depart from Dilsukhnagar. There are special buses from Old CBS to Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur, Ongole, and Nellore. According to officials, the rest of the buses will depart from MGBS.