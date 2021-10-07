Gurudwara vandalised in Kabul by Taliban leaders, Sikh community requests intervention by the Centre

Kabul: Worries mount over the situation of minorities in Afghanistan, especially among the Sikh community, as the famous Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul was vandalised by Taliban leaders on Tuesday. According to the Sikh community at the Gurudwara, the Taliban entered the holy place and broke the CCTV cameras installed in the place.

The incident was brought to light by T Puneet Singh Chandhok, President Indian World Forum, who reported the incident through his twitter handle. ‘Alarming reports from #Kabul. Unidentified armed forces entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan. They have not only abused the sanctity of the holy place but also vandalised it. Requesting intervention of @narendramodi ji @MEAIndia, for safety & well-being of our #Hindu #Sikh brethren living there’, he tweeted.

This is the first reported incident of attacking places of worship, since Taliban had took over power in Afghanistan. Taliban officials have not reacted yet to the incident, which creates confusion, as Taliban’s spokespersons are normally quite media savvy and quick to react on social media.

The number of Afghan Sikh and Hindu minorities has drastically decreased in the country since the Jalalabad suicide attack in 2018, where nineteen members of the Sikh community were killed. Since then, many have come to India and found refuge in the country. In August, India brought back many members of the Sikh Hindu community from the country as Kabul surrendered itself to the Taliban regime. This included two Afghan Sikh MPs Anarkali Honaryar and Narendra Singh Khalsa.

