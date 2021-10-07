Hrithik pens note for Aryan, says ‘These moments are makers of your tomorrow’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged drug crimes. Actor Hrithik Roshan has expressed his support to the youngster. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Hrithik asked Aryan to be strong, saying ‘God gives toughest ones the toughest balls to play.’

‘My dear Aryan…Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you,’ wrote the actor.

Additionally, he warned Aryan not to become bitter due to the hardships he had endured. ‘But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success… they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience,’ he wrote.

Hrithik believes that all experiences matter in life, regardless of how good or bad they are. ‘But know that you can grow better with them all. I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’re your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man,’ he added.

Thousands of people have been touched by Hrithik’s post. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim said that Hrithik’s words are so heartfelt and beautifully expressed.

At mid-sea on October 2 night, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship en route to Goa. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

On October 3, they were arrested following a drug seizure aboard the cruise ship. As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).