Navratri 2021: Here are the 10 most famous temples of Durga Mata to visit

In India, there are diverse religions, cultures, beliefs, and languages. Our country has a rich architectural heritage and ancient monuments. Most of these temples are dedicated to different Gods and Goddesses. They are spread out over the length and breadth of the country.

Navratri is just around the corner, so devotees of Maa Durga and other forms of the Mother Goddess will visit places of worship dedicated to her.

1) Vaishno Devi (North)

Vaishno Devi is one of the most famous shrines thronged by devotees from around the world. It is situated in Trikuta Mountain in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Vaishno Devi is the union of Maha Saraswati, Mahakali, and Mahalakshmi. Here, the deity appears as a pind.

2) Kamakhya Devi (East)

Kamakhya Devi in Guwahati, Assam is considered to be one of the 51 Shaktipeethas, the place where the Yoni of Devi Sati fell after Vishnu dismembered her mortal remains. The Kamakhya Devi temple is situated on Nilachal hills in the western part of the city, making it one of the most visited shrines in India.

3) Dakshineshwar (East)

In 1855, Rani Rashmoni, a devotee of Goddess Kali, built the Dakshineshwar temple on the banks of the river Hoogly near Kolkata. Goddess Kali in the form of Maa Bhavatarini presides over the temple.

4) Kalighat (East)

Throughout the year, devotees flock to the Kali temple in Kolkata’s Kalighat region. It is believed that Devi Sati’s right toe fell here. Goddess here is depicted with a very long protruding tongue, making this idol unique.

5) Kolhapur Mahalakshmi (West)

Mahalakshmi Temple is dedicated to Goddess Ambabai and is located in Kolhapur, one of the most popular cities in Maharashtra. It was built during the Chalukya era and is renowned for its architectural beauty. Twice a year, the rays of the sun fall on the deity’s feet, chest, and entire body through a small opening on its western wall. On January 31 and November 9, the rays of the sun fall on the feet; on February 1 and November 10, the rays of the sun fall on the chest; on February 2 and November 11, the rays fall on the entire deity.

6) Madurai Meenakshi (South)

An important shrine of Mother Goddess, the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, stands along the banks of the Vaigai River. Meenakshi Amman is the goddess Parvathy’s incarnation. The deity here has a parrot seated on her right hand, and her glittering diamond nose pin leaves devotees spellbound.

7) Chottanikkara Temple (South)

The temple dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi is located in Kochi, a coastal city in Kerala. The presiding deity represents three distinct forms of the Mother Goddess – Mahasaraswati in the morning, Mahalakshmi at noon, and Mahakali at night. There is a belief that people with mental illnesses are cured after worshipping the deity here.

8) Ambaji Temple (West)

Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district of Gujarat is one of the 51 Shaktipeethas and is one of the most visited temples in the country. It is believed that Devi Sati’s heart fell here. The temple does not have an idol or pind. Instead, the Yantra form of the Goddess is worshipped here.

9) Naina Devi (North)

Naina Devi is one of the most famous temples in the country dedicated to Mother Goddess. This temple is located in Himachal Pradesh, and it is called Maheeshpeeth because the Goddess is believed to have defeated Mahishasura here.

10) Jwala Devi (North)

Located in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, the Jwala Devi temple is dedicated to the eternal flame. It is one of the 51 Shaktipeethas, and is considered to be the site where Devi Sati’s tongue fell.