Philippines’ Robredo to run for presidency in 2022.

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo said that she would run for the presidency in the 2022 presidential election, on Thursday.

Leni Robredo is the widow of a former interior minister and a human rights lawyer in Philippine. The 56-years-old Vice President has been critical of incumbent Rodrigo Duterte and his blood shedding war on drugs.

Robredo said in a 15-minute speech on social media that she was ready to give all her strength not just in the coming election but in all her remaining days (as vice president) to fight for the people of Philippines. She also added that she was ready to embark on a fight bigger than the current one.

Vice presidents and Presidents are elected separately in the Philippines. Rodrigo Duterte, the incumbent President cannot run for presidency in the May 2022 due to the rules on term limits. He had announced that he would retire from politics, on Saturday.

Robredo would be the third ever woman to lead the country if she won the presidential election, after democracy champion Corazon Aquino and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 1986 and 2001 respectively.

Robredo had served as a housing minister under Duterte, but quit after she was being excluded from the cabinet meetings.