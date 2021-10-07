Principal and teacher shot dead; Terror attacks continue in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A School Principal and a teacher were shot dead by unidentified militants in the Safa Kadal area of Srinagar, on Thursday. The incident came two days after three civilians were killed by suspected militants in the Union Territory. Continuous attacks in the region, assumed to be terrorist assaults, have created an atmosphere of fear and communal disharmony among the public.

The victims have been identified as principal Supinder Kour (44), and teacher Deepak Chand of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Sangam, and were residents of Alochibagh. Both of them were rushed to SKIMS hospital in Soura but were declared dead on arrival. The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack through his twitter handle, and called it an ‘inhuman act of terror’.

The attack took place two days after a popular Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, identified as 68-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo, Virender Paswan, a street vendor, and a Bandipora resident, Mohammad Shafi Lone, were shot dead by militants in separate incidents in the Union Territory.

So far, 23 civilians have been shot dead by militants in targeted killings this year till date, with 8 in Srinagar, 4 in Pulwama, 4 in Anantnag, 3 in Kulgam, 2 in Baramulla, 1 in Budgam and 1 in Bandipora. This includes two Kashmiri Pandits and three persons from other states.