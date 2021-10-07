Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ starring Katrina, Sethupathi delayed again

Sriram Raghavan is all set to bring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi together in ‘Merry Christmas’ for the first time. Despite Katrina having started reading sessions from June this year, the film seems to have been delayed now. Reports indicate that the film set erected at Mumbai’s Film City has now been demolished.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under his Banner Tips, ‘Merry Christmas’ is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. A new release date has not been announced yet. The film is 90 minutes long and will be shot in 30 days. The film was originally scheduled to begin filming on April 15 this year. The shooting of the film had to be postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic and the lead actress testing positive for COVID-19. Recently, Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai after filming ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan. The reason behind the decision to pull down the set and delay filming is yet to be revealed.

Read also: Big smuggling crack down worth $26.9 million by Hong Kong police

Raghavan is also working on Varun Dhawan’s ‘Ekkis’. Dhawan is expected to start preparing for the character in November and the film will begin production in February next year. The film is about Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal. Khetarpal, a twenty-one-year-old whose courage and gallantry kept him alive amid unrelenting attacks by Pakistani forces, and who was posthumously awarded India’s most prestigious and highest ranking military medal for courage.