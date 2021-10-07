Big smuggling crack down worth $26.9 million by Hong Kong police

Hong Kong: On Thursday, Hong Kong authorities announced their largest smuggling bust, seizing goods worth an estimated $26.9 million. Government officials said four trucks were also impounded in the raid. Speedboats were used to transport the goods, according to the government.

In an operation that began in June, a 34-year-old man was arrested, and more details were to be released soon. According to a statement, the customs department and the marine police’s small boat division raided the smugglers operating in the city’s New Territories near mainland China on Sept. 23. ‘This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,’ the government said.

Read also: IIT student posts morphed pics of 50 girl students, teachers of Delhi school; held

The items seized were displayed at a news conference, which included endangered plants, luxury handbags, cigars, and shark’s fin, which is a delicacy in southern Chinese cuisine.

There is a high demand for luxury items in this semi-autonomous city in southern China, which offers abundant air and sea links to the international market. Officials said, however, the smuggled items seem to be meant for mainland China.