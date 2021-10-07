Road in Srinagar to be named after pharmacist killed by terrorists

Srinagar: Mayor Junaid Mattu said on Wednesday that a road in Srinagar will be named after pharmacy owner Makhan Lal Bindroo, who was killed by terrorists on Tuesday evening at his store, Bindroo Medicare, in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital.

‘The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk (where Bindroo Medicare is located) will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to the society,’ Mattu tweeted.

He stated that a resolution to this effect will be publicly tabled in the General Council of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Three civilians were killed in an hour by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, including Makhan Lal Bindroo.