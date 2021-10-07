Shakti Kapoor says it’s sad only negative aspects of Bollywood gets highlighted

Shakti Kapoor, who spent almost five decades in Bollywood, admits that negative narratives about the Hindi movie industry hurts him. According to him, he has only seen people here stand by and help one another. He says that he has seen this film industry for many years and that it is the finest he has ever seen. ‘Log bahut negative bolte hai film industry ke baare mein. There are people always standing up for you. Yeh cheez baahar nahi aati, bas negative cheese baahar aati hai. But it is not like that. It is sad that only negative aspects of the film industry gets highlighted.’

Taking his own journey as an example, the 70-year-old says he was able to make a mark in California only because people were open to new actors. Kapoor reveals that he always had good people around him. He also says that he did not have any dada, chacha, mama to help him in Bollywood. In his early career he found Feroz Khan (actor) and became his favourite. After that Sunil Dutt (actor), trusted Kapoor’s capabilities and gave him work. And it was Sunil Dutt who named him Shakti, as his birth name was Sunil.

Now he is delighted to see his children – actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor – working hard and earning accolades for themselves. In conclusion, he points out that Shraddha is an incredibly popular star, while Siddhanth is on the verge of stardom. This gives me great pride. ‘People praise my daughter and I feel so happy.’ It has been a busy time for her and Siddhanth is keeping him as well. It has been a busy time for both his children and Shakti Kapoor says to be able to have a career and a personal life like this is indeed a blessing.