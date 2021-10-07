Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi out of National executive posts after condeming Lakhimpur Kheri incident

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, and son Varun Gandhi, were removed after the reshuffling of the National Executive Body of Bharatiya Janta Party, after Varun’s public statements condemning the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. While Maneka, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Sultanpur, and her son Varun, representing Pilibhit in the House, were dropped from the 80-member National Executive, released today by BJP national Chief JP Nadda.

The executive is a key deliberative body of the party which meets to discuss key issues facing the government and shapes the agenda of the organisation. The National Executive body, composed of the members appointed by the BJP president, sets the overall strategic direction of the party and policy development.

Varun Gandhi had posted a tweet today, lashing out at the BJP government, calling it ‘accountable for the innocent blood of farmers’. ‘The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer’, he tweeted. Varun Gandhi has been frequently noted for speaking against the Government, in issues of public interest.