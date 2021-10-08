Akhilesh Yadav meets families of victims of Lakhimpur violence

Lakhimpur Kheri: Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, met the family of Daljit Singh, a farmer slain in the Lakhimpur Kheri riots in Bahraich on Friday. ‘Till the resignation of the Minister of State for Home Affairs is not done, justice will not be given to these victims’ families,’ Yadav said.

Yadav had requested the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni earlier in the day over the Lakhimpur Kheri event and expressed hope that the families of those killed in the violence will receive justice soon. Yadav told the reporters: ‘Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the incident, now there is hope that the affected families will get justice. MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni should resign.’

The Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy on October 3 claimed the lives of upto eight individuals. According to Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmer unions, Teni’s son Ashish Mishra allegedly arrived with three automobiles when farmers were dispersing from the helipad, the protest site, and mowed down the farmers.

Meanwhile, SKM’s charges were denied by Ashish Mishra, who claimed he was not there at the time of the occurrence.