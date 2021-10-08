Dog seen exploring Istanbul on his own using public transportation

Istanbul: All eyes were drawn to one traveller who was enjoying the view from his window on a crowded Istanbul passenger boat between Europe and Asia. In Europe’s largest metropolis, Boji, a street dog, has become a common sight on ferries, buses and metro trains.

The dog likes long commutes on public transportation, up to 30 kilometres (20 miles) on a typical weekday. Officials from Istanbul’s municipality said the dog visits at least 29 metro stations each day and was even monitored at sea while on a weekend vacation to the Princes’ Islands off the city’s coast.

Boji, who has golden-brown fur, black eyes and floppy ears has been attracting attention for the past two months. ‘We noticed a dog using our metros and trains and he knows where to go. He knows where to get out. It’s like he has a purpose,’ said Aylin Erol, from Metro Istanbul.

According to data obtained from his monitoring device, Boji prefers ancient tram routes, although, he also uses the metro frequently. Erol claims the dog follows public transportation laws and waits for passengers to exit before boarding the train.

He likes riding in the centre of a subway carriage or boji in Turkish, which is how he got his nickname. Erol further stated that he added colour to the lives of the city’s 1.3 million commuters. Istanbulites share photographs of him and his personal accounts have over 50,000 followers on social media.