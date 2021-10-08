Flash floods in Alabama kills at least four.

At least four people lost their lives in a heavy rainfall that flooded parts of Alabama in United States, on Wednesday. Authorities said that the flash flood blocked and closed roads, inundated homes and prompted dozens of rescues in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 4-year-old child was killed in a flash flood in Arab, a city north of Birmingham, the office of the Marshall County Coroner stated on Thursday.

Around 20 people were rescued from stranded vehicles. Officials said that more than 80 people were saved from the flooded homes by the emergency services.

A flash flood emergency was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) of United States on Wednesday, as weather stations recorded 5 to 10 inches of rain in one day.

Birmingham normally receives about 3.34 inches of rain on average in the month of October, according to CNN. Areas near Birmingham received double the amount average precipitation in previous days.

Police department and fire department rescued numerous people who were trapped in cars. Several cases of damages have been reported as trees fell on houses and roadways amid the water rescues, Jim Coker the director of Emergency Management Agency in Jefferson County said in a statement.