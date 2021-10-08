Indian Army Brave hearts: The fair sex to partake in Indian Defence Services.

According to the Ministry of Defence, girls will now be admitted to Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS), following the Supreme Court’s directive. In an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court, it was submitted that additional vacancies must be authorized along with other necessary infrastructure and administrative support. This would be done in stages, the MoD stated.

Girls can take the RIMC entrance exam

Five girls will be admitted every six months to increase the maximum capacity of students for entry into RIMC in the first phase from 250 to 300. With some infrastructure modifications and additional staff to support the girl cadets, this increase could be achieved. For this reason, it is proposed that girls can take the RIMC entrance exam in June 2022 in order to begin studies in RIMC in January 2023.

Additionally, in Phase-2, the number of girls to be enrolled will gradually increase from 300 to 350 every six months. With this expansion, RIMC will have 250 boys and 100 girls by the end of the school year. The Government of Uttarakhand proposes to allow girls to take the RIMC entrance examination in June 2027 for the start of the year 2028. The RIMC is located in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Infrastructure upgrades for girls

To facilitate the daily lives of girls on the school campus with respect to privacy, safety and security, the affidavit notes the necessity of creating girl-friendly infrastructure. The board of officers is examining the issue in order to establish the infrastructure and support needed to make this a girl-friendly environment.

Admissions quotas

In the first phase of admission for girls in Rashtriya Military Schools RMS, 10% of the total vacancies will be allocated to girls according to the various reservations applicable to Rashtriya Military Schools w.e.f. academic session 2022-23. For entry into Classes 6 to 9, 10 percent of the total number of vacancies will be reserved for girl students, based on the various reservations applicable in RMS starting in the 2023-24 academic year, the Ministry of Defence said.

Rashtriya Military Schools are located at Chail (Himachal Pradesh), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Belgaum (Karnataka), Bengaluru (Karnataka), and Dholpur (Rajasthan). About 30% of the seats are also designated forwards for civilians. About 350 seats are up for grabs in December.