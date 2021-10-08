Movie to hit floors in 2023; Knight reveals more on ‘Peaky Blinders’

The hit BBC and HBO Max show ‘Peaky Blinders’ show creator Steven Knight announced that the show will conclude after the feature film that will follow its sixth and final season. Knight added that the movie production is set to start in 2023, at BFI London Film Festival, on Thursday.

At a BFI London Film Festival panel on writing across genres, Knight said that season six is shot and ‘almost completely edited’ and is currently slated for a spring 2022 bow. ‘And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham, and that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it’, Knight added.

The British writer also said that there could be ‘shows related’ to the ‘Peaky Blinders’ world, preferring ‘not to use the term spin-off’, which he is not much interested in. He said he would rather ‘pass on the baton’ if there be spin-offs, rather than supervising them.

Knight also revealed at the panel about the forthcoming film and TV studio and academy in Birmingham he is supporting, with the involvement of the BFI, the BBC Academy, Birmingham City University, and the Birmingham Film Academy. He said that it would feature an initiative called ‘Second Unit’, where students would get practical experience on productions.